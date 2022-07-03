Sign up
Photo 393
Kitchen or Urban
Day 3 of my 'make 30 photos' challenge. Well this is my kitchen utensil rack....thought I would use b&w today.
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
