1. Fill the frame with colour by kametty
Photo 391

1. Fill the frame with colour

Eryngium 'Neptune's Gold'. I have decided to do the Make 30 photo's challenge so here is the first!
1st July 2022 1st Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
