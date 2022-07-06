Previous
Next
Snails eye view by kametty
Photo 396

Snails eye view

Day 6 of my make 30 photo challenge. I did try different stop settings but preferred the finished look of this one rather than only having the rock in focus.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
108% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise