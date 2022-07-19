Previous
Self portrait by kametty
Photo 409

Self portrait

Day 19 of my make 30 photo challenge. Too hot to do anything today - staying inside to keep cool.
19th July 2022 19th Jul 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
112% complete

Photo Details

