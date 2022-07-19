Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 409
Self portrait
Day 19 of my make 30 photo challenge. Too hot to do anything today - staying inside to keep cool.
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
409
photos
20
followers
10
following
112% complete
View this month »
402
403
404
405
406
407
408
409
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
19th July 2022 8:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
make-30-2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close