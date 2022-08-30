Previous
Abstract 30 by kametty
Photo 451

Abstract 30

Just a cropped close up of my car headlight for todays abstract challenge. Just one more to go to finish the month!
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
