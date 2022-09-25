Sign up
Photo 477
snail trail
Early morning dew on the lid of my compost bin. No sign of the slug or snail. Temperature dropped to 2 degrees last night so we'll soon be waking up to frost!
25th September 2022
25th Sep 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
477
photos
22
followers
11
following
470
471
472
473
474
475
476
477
Views
11
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th September 2022 7:43am
Tags
dew
