Photo 490
Lighting
My photography course this week was all about using shadows to give depth, character, form and life. One shot needed to produce shadows with a desk lamp, but I chose this table lamp instead as I thought it gave interesting tones.
8th October 2022
8th Oct 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
