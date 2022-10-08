Previous
Lighting by kametty
Photo 490

Lighting

My photography course this week was all about using shadows to give depth, character, form and life. One shot needed to produce shadows with a desk lamp, but I chose this table lamp instead as I thought it gave interesting tones.
Kathryn M

@kametty
