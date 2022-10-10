Previous
Imperfection by kametty
Imperfection

Thought I would have another go with the 52 week challenge. This week is imperfections....well that shouldn't be too challenging should it?
10th October 2022 10th Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Kartia ace
Very nicely portrayed.
October 10th, 2022  
