Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 492
Imperfection
Thought I would have another go with the 52 week challenge. This week is imperfections....well that shouldn't be too challenging should it?
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
492
photos
22
followers
13
following
134% complete
View this month »
485
486
487
488
489
490
491
492
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th October 2022 9:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2022-w41
Kartia
ace
Very nicely portrayed.
October 10th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close