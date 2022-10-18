Previous
Next
Late afternoon by kametty
Photo 500

Late afternoon

Suddenly realised I hadn't done my daily photo...so a quick dash outside, camera on auto and a quick snap of the last few remaining leaves on my climbing hydrangea.
18th October 2022 18th Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
136% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise