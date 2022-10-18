Sign up
Photo 500
Late afternoon
Suddenly realised I hadn't done my daily photo...so a quick dash outside, camera on auto and a quick snap of the last few remaining leaves on my climbing hydrangea.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
500
photos
22
followers
13
following
493
494
495
496
497
498
499
500
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th October 2022 3:54pm
Tags
leaves
,
autumn
