Photo 504
Decay
Most of my hosta plants are now shutting down for the oncoming winter and this one caught my eye - there is still some beauty in decay I think.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby.
Tags
leaves
