Previous
Next
Decay by kametty
Photo 504

Decay

Most of my hosta plants are now shutting down for the oncoming winter and this one caught my eye - there is still some beauty in decay I think.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise