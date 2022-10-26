Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 508
Suspended
One small leaf caught by the netting over the pond. Just a random capture and not staged at all. Soon the netting will catch the rest of the leaves that will drop from our two decorative maples that are near the pond.
26th October 2022
26th Oct 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
508
photos
23
followers
13
following
139% complete
View this month »
501
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
26th October 2022 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
Boxplayer
ace
Pretty.
October 26th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close