pumpkins by kametty
pumpkins

When I visit my daughter we always go to the local farm shop for supplies. They always put on an appropriately themed display at this time of year - and some of their home grown pumpkins and squashes were amazing.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
I love the knobbly gnarled ones.
October 31st, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful display
October 31st, 2022  
