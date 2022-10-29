Sign up
Photo 511
pumpkins
When I visit my daughter we always go to the local farm shop for supplies. They always put on an appropriately themed display at this time of year - and some of their home grown pumpkins and squashes were amazing.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th October 2022 10:42am
Tags
pumpkins
Susan Wakely
ace
I love the knobbly gnarled ones.
October 31st, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful display
October 31st, 2022
