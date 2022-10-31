Sign up
Photo 513
Interesting
We stopped at a garage on our way home and this metallic cover on the back of a small truck caught my eye. If you look carefully you can see the reflection of me!
31st October 2022
31st Oct 22
2
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
metallic
Susan Wakely
ace
Great abstract selfies.
October 31st, 2022
Jan Talmon
ace
Really interesting
October 31st, 2022
