Not only is the weather dreadful, but I am feeling dreadful too.....covid test positive. Hubby and I have managed to escape up until now, and although he has tested negative he is bound to catch it....so housebound now for quite a while I expect!
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Poor you.
November 18th, 2022  
