Photo 531
dreadful
Not only is the weather dreadful, but I am feeling dreadful too.....covid test positive. Hubby and I have managed to escape up until now, and although he has tested negative he is bound to catch it....so housebound now for quite a while I expect!
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
531
photos
23
followers
13
following
524
525
526
527
528
529
530
531
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
18th November 2022 11:54am
Tags
rain
Susan Wakely
ace
Poor you.
November 18th, 2022
