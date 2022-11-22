Previous
Next
hanging on by kametty
Photo 535

hanging on

Feeling a bit better today, but still got Covid so not leaving the house or garden for a few more days yet. I deliberately stood under the tree looking up as I like the contrast of the orange against the blue.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
146% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise