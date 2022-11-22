Sign up
Photo 535
hanging on
Feeling a bit better today, but still got Covid so not leaving the house or garden for a few more days yet. I deliberately stood under the tree looking up as I like the contrast of the orange against the blue.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
0
0
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd November 2022 9:36am
Exif
View Info
Tags
52wc-2022-w47
