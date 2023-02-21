Previous
for landscape 2 by kametty
for landscape 2

Stayed close to home today and took a walk to and along the canal. Had to find my spot to avoid getting houses into the shot, and also to wait for the pram pushers and dog walkers to go out of shot! Another overcast and grey morning.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Great leading line of the path to the bridge.
February 21st, 2023  
