Photo 626
for landscape 2
Stayed close to home today and took a walk to and along the canal. Had to find my spot to avoid getting houses into the shot, and also to wait for the pram pushers and dog walkers to go out of shot! Another overcast and grey morning.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
626
photos
25
followers
17
following
171% complete
View this month »
626
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st February 2023 10:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great leading line of the path to the bridge.
February 21st, 2023
