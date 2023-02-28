Sign up
Photo 633
Last of the month for Flash of Red
Well I thoroughly enjoyed this months challenge and pushed myself to do some things I had not done before. Finishing with a shot of some of my sewing threads.
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
28th February 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2023
