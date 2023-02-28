Previous
Next
Last of the month for Flash of Red by kametty
Photo 633

Last of the month for Flash of Red

Well I thoroughly enjoyed this months challenge and pushed myself to do some things I had not done before. Finishing with a shot of some of my sewing threads.
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise