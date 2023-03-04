Sign up
Photo 637
March indigo 1
My other half refuses to pose for me, so had to find another object for my low key attempt. I am still trying to combine the rainbow and March words.
4th March 2023
4th Mar 23
0
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
6
365
X-T30
4th March 2023 10:28am
rainbow2023
,
march23words
