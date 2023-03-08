Previous
March yellow 2 by kametty
Photo 641

March yellow 2

Had the get my thinking cap on for today's words challenge and still use todays rainbow colour.
8th March 2023 8th Mar 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
175% complete

View this month »

