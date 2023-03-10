Sign up
Photo 643
March blue 2
We've had a little bit of snow which is quite rare for us...so thought I would shoot todays rainbow and march word challenge outside. It was cold - my fingers were blue by the end, so quite appropriate for todays colour!
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
1
0
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
643
photos
25
followers
17
following
636
637
638
639
640
641
642
643
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
10th March 2023 8:59am
Tags
rainbow2023
,
march23words
Susan Wakely
ace
Great idea to use the snow as a background.
March 10th, 2023
