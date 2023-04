motion 1

New month and back to completing some tasks for my on-line camera course. Today was using a tripod to capture motion. A short walk along the canal to where it crosses a stream. We have had some heavy rain, so the normal slow trickle gave me the opportunity to try different manual camera settings to get the 'look' I was asked to get. A nice waterfall would have been more dramatic, but that can be for a later date perhaps.