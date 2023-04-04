tripod+splash

I think this must be the hardest of all my lessons so far. I lost count how many shots I took and how many times I transferred to computer only to realise non were good enough and had to go outside and try again with different settings. A zoom was suggested to avoid getting splashes on the lens, but in the end I swapped to my 35mm as I find it easier to manually focus it. Still not happy, but this was the best after some post shot work. I did not have the luxury of a studio and good lighting so had to work outside.

Have I learnt anything - yes. Would I try this again - no!!