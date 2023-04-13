Previous
order by kametty
Feeling a bit under the weather today and my brain couldn't think of anything for April words 'order'.....so just grabbed some old numbers that used to be on the fridge when the kids were young and put them in some sort of order!!
13th April 2023

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
