Pulsatilla vulgaris Rubra

My pasque flower was looking good with the early morning light through it, but trying to capture it took ages. Many many shots later ( lots of different manual settings) with backache trying to keep low and still see what I was doing I felt I had done all I could. Still feel I didn't get quite what I wanted, but I was getting a bit chilly as we had a frost last night and the sun was not really warming me up!