Hydrangea by kametty
Photo 748

Hydrangea

This plant is in a pot being nurtured after struggling in its original position. I pruned it hard last year and now it is rewarding me with some lovely heads in a very unusual range of subtle colours.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
John Falconer ace
Great flower shot.
June 23rd, 2023  
