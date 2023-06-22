Sign up
Photo 747
water lilies 1
My pool is shaded at one point in the morning, before getting full sun for the rest of the day. It is very pleasant to sit with a cuppa to enjoy the coolness and the view of the wild life that frequent our small pond.
22nd June 2023
22nd Jun 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
22nd June 2023 10:59am
Privacy
Public
