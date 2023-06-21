Sign up
Previous
Photo 746
minimal door
Lack of inspiration today so took this for the minimal door challenge entry.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
746
photos
28
followers
19
following
204% complete
View this month »
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st June 2023 10:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
minimal-39
