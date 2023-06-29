Sign up
Photo 754
day lilies
As their name implies these lilies only look their best for about a day. I love how they decay though as the bottom flower shows more prominent veining that adds interest to a group. Short lived in flower, but there are plenty still to come.
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
29th June 2023 1:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
