rain chain by kametty
Photo 797

rain chain

Our rain chain from the porch roof gutter is now blending into the natural surroundings of our small Swedish cabin in the woods.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
219% complete

