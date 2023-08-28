Sign up
Photo 814
Hawkeshead
Taken a few days ago but posting today for the b&w challenge 'rule of thirds'.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Tags
bw-83
