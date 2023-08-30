Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 816
diverted
It doesn't matter where we go these days - roads being dug up, new housing everywhere, temporary traffic lights causing huge queues, and the bane of my life - diversions. No idea where this one is sending people!
30th August 2023
30th Aug 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
816
photos
31
followers
17
following
223% complete
View this month »
809
810
811
812
813
814
815
816
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th August 2023 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Peter Dulis
ace
oh oh
August 30th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Into the bushes by the looks of it.
August 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close