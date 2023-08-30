Previous
It doesn't matter where we go these days - roads being dug up, new housing everywhere, temporary traffic lights causing huge queues, and the bane of my life - diversions. No idea where this one is sending people!
Peter Dulis ace
oh oh
August 30th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Into the bushes by the looks of it.
August 30th, 2023  
