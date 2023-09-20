Sign up
Previous
Photo 837
Waterlogged
We have had torrential rain all morning and my pond has overflown onto the surrounding pebble and path area. Would have loved to play with this shot post processing, but I am sticking with the nifty50 SOOC challenge.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th September 2023 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
