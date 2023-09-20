Previous
Waterlogged by kametty
Waterlogged

We have had torrential rain all morning and my pond has overflown onto the surrounding pebble and path area. Would have loved to play with this shot post processing, but I am sticking with the nifty50 SOOC challenge.
