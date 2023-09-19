Previous
Stoneware by kametty
Photo 836

Stoneware

Too wet to go out anywhere today so had to resort to finding something inside. My pestle and mortar and garlic pot in the kitchen were my choice for a play with settings and lighting. Another for the SOOC challenge so no tweaking allowed !
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
229% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Ideal settings to catch these two pieces so nicely.
September 19th, 2023  
