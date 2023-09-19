Sign up
Photo 836
Stoneware
Too wet to go out anywhere today so had to resort to finding something inside. My pestle and mortar and garlic pot in the kitchen were my choice for a play with settings and lighting. Another for the SOOC challenge so no tweaking allowed !
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
836
photos
31
followers
18
following
Tags
nf-sooc-2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Ideal settings to catch these two pieces so nicely.
September 19th, 2023
