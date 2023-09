Much is being made of the felling of the iconic Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland ( ( https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-66947040 ) and as I was on my usual walk towards the canal I couldn't help but notice all the trees that were felled, grubbed out/uprooted to make way for the ever expanding new housing. My walk once green and pleasant is now bricks and scaffolding!