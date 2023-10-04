Sign up
Photo 850
Light trails
We left Brugge after breakfast and drove through Holland and Germany to our overnight stop near the Danish Border. Played with creating some light trails as the view from the hotel over the retail park was not very interesting!
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
4th October 2023 6:05pm
Susan Wakely
ace
A great effect.
October 18th, 2023
