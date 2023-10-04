Previous
Light trails by kametty
Light trails

We left Brugge after breakfast and drove through Holland and Germany to our overnight stop near the Danish Border. Played with creating some light trails as the view from the hotel over the retail park was not very interesting!
Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
A great effect.
October 18th, 2023  
