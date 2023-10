Birds

I love to feed the birds when we are away in Sweden, and almost as soon as I fill the feeders they are there! How they know we have returned I have no idea! I find it very difficult though to capture them as they are so fast...in and out in a blink of an eye. The variety we get is amazing and I was thrilled to capture the crested tit ( top left) as we don't see them where we live in the UK.