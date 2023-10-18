Previous
Next
Changing by kametty
Photo 865

Changing

Hubby will soon have a job on his hands sweeping all these up when they drop!
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
237% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise