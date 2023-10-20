Previous
fan by kametty
Returning from my trip away has left me feeling a bit uninspired. I had a look through what challenges were out there and decided to submit this for the Eye of the Beholder.....this fan was on a pile of stuff that needs to go to the tip!
Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov for an uninspired shot.
October 20th, 2023  
