Photo 869
Pink abstract
Tried lots of different shots today, but somehow just really wasn't in the 'mood' and nothing really grabbed me. Just some simple image manipulation here - somehow I see this on a large canvas in some grungy loft space to brighten it up!
22nd October 2023
22nd Oct 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
2
365
X-T30
22nd October 2023 11:38am
abstract-77
