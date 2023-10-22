Previous
Photo 869

Pink abstract

Tried lots of different shots today, but somehow just really wasn't in the 'mood' and nothing really grabbed me. Just some simple image manipulation here - somehow I see this on a large canvas in some grungy loft space to brighten it up!
