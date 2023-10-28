Previous
minimal kitchen by kametty
Photo 875

minimal kitchen

Opps I might have 'beaten' JackieR to whisk something up for the minimal 43 challenge.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
239% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise