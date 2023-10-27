Previous
snails eye view 1 by kametty
Photo 874

snails eye view 1

Put my camera down whilst I set up the tripod but decided to just take the shot with the camera sat on the path. Looking at using my wide angle lens in a different way than just landscape views.
27th October 2023 27th Oct 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
