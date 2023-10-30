Sign up
Photo 877
Soggy
My garden is soggy and waterlogged in places but still very colourful. These leaves have landed in one of my water bowls for the birds and are now submerged....time to do some clearing up now that it has stopped raining!
30th October 2023
30th Oct 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
877
photos
32
followers
18
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
30th October 2023 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
