BHS

My recent visit into town ( many years since I had visited) I was amazed to see the old BHS store still empty. It went into liquidation in 2016. Death of the High Street very much in evidence with empty buildings, more cafe's than perhaps needed, and very few people looking as though they were spending money. We certainly didn't. Our local bank had closed its branch and thus the reason for us having to go into town....even the bank had moved into a smaller building and the old one now empty!