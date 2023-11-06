Sign up
Photo 884
One week only - weather
Day one of the challenge....certainly not the weather for 'eating out'.
6th November 2023
6th Nov 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
1
365
X-T30
6th November 2023 2:14pm
owo-6
