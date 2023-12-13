light trails 3

Day 13 of the month theme challenge - 'lights'. Shot of my Christmas tree lights with deliberate camera movement. Trying out my trial version of Infinity I decided to work through a number of video tutorials. Working with raw files is just the same as in my Capture One Express, but the advantage with using Infinity ( got the same results) is that I then didn't have to leave the programme to add the 'artistic' layers like I would have done by going into Photoshop elements. I still have a long way to go to use this software intuitively. I am having to learn the steps what to do and what not to do.