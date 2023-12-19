Previous
accidental lights by kametty
Photo 927

accidental lights

I was going to take a shot of the christmas tree lights....but the camera took a shot before I was ready and I thought it looked better than the ones I was trying to take!
19th December 2023 19th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
254% complete

Beverley ace
Very snazzy
December 20th, 2023  
