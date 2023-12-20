Previous
ceiling lights by kametty
Photo 928

ceiling lights

Too horrible to go out tonight - very windy and very wet. Hopefully I can resume my neighbourhood walkabouts for some Christmas lights tomorrow.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Lovely indoor lights
December 20th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise