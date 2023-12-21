Sign up
Previous
Photo 929
street lights
Walking back through our estate after trying to find some nice light displays (disappointing) I took this quick shot just as the heavens opened!
21st December 2023
21st Dec 23
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
929
photos
36
followers
19
following
922
923
924
925
926
927
928
929
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
21st December 2023 5:35pm
Tags
theme-december2023
