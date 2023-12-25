Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 933
Christmas day lights
After our meal we opened our few presents and later spent the rest of the evening playing board games and nibbling on bits of Christmas food. Only four of us, but we enjoyed the day.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kathryn M
@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
933
photos
36
followers
19
following
255% complete
View this month »
926
927
928
929
930
931
932
933
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th December 2023 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
theme-december2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks so cosy.
December 26th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Sounds like a nice day with a lovely shot.
December 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close