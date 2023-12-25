Previous
Christmas day lights by kametty
Christmas day lights

After our meal we opened our few presents and later spent the rest of the evening playing board games and nibbling on bits of Christmas food. Only four of us, but we enjoyed the day.
Kathryn M

@kametty
Susan Wakely ace
Looks so cosy.
December 26th, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Sounds like a nice day with a lovely shot.
December 26th, 2023  
