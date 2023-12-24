Previous
kettle lights by kametty
Photo 932

kettle lights

I am an early riser, coming downstairs while it is still dark and not switching on any lights as there is enough ambient light from the street lights outside. Switching on the kettle for my morning cuppa bathes the kitchen in an earie blue glow.
24th December 2023 24th Dec 23

Kathryn M

@kametty
I suddenly had this idea of getting a mirrorless camera and starting a (new) more serious hobby. I have taken photos for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Nice illumination.
December 24th, 2023  
